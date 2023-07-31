DRUNKEN DRIVING
LARAMIE STREET AND GURLEY AVENUE: A 23-year-old man, who sped up to about 90 mph when he was allegedly driving drunk on his motorcycle away from deputies, was arrested early Sunday morning. The man was reported leaving Boot Hill drunk on his motorcycle and deputies found him near the intersection. Reynolds said that when deputies turned around, the man sped up, racing down the road at about 90 mph in a 30 mph zone. He crashed at the intersection of 12th Street and Gurley Avenue, where he picked up his 2009 Harley Davidson and tried to keep running away. Deputies found the man had a suspended license out of Montana and he was arrested for speeding, eluding, DUI and failing to stop at a stop sign.
CHILD ABUSE
2300 BLOCK CASCADE DRIVE: A 50-year-old man was arrested for child abuse after allegedly choking a 14-year-old boy. The boy told officers he and his friends had been arguing with the man’s 25-year-old daughter about riding scooters in the street. They left the area after this argument, but they returned later and rode scooters in front of the man’s house. The man began yelling at them, and he approached the 14-year-old. The boy made a profane remark, and the man grabbed him by the neck, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. His neck had bruising and red marks, and the man was arrested for child abuse.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
WALMART: Three children reported an unknown man pointed a gun at them for riding their bikes Saturday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., the kids — a 12-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl — were riding their bikes from the Fishing Lake. As they rode through the parking lot near First Interstate Bank on South Douglas Highway, they saw a white van or SUV stop. A man in the vehicle produced a black handgun and told the kids to stop, Wasson said. They believed he was by himself, and described him as being an older man with a short gray or brown beard. They rode their bikes to Walmart, where they told staff about the incident. The investigation continues.
FOOTHILLS THEATER: Police are investigating an incident where soda and a dead goose were left on two cars in the movie theater’s parking lot Sunday night. A 41-year-old employee said her 2015 Fiat was damaged while it was parked there. Witnesses saw three boys in the parking lot after the last showing of Barbie, messing around near vehicles. They were seen chasing each other with a dead goose, and the sound of an object hitting a vehicle was heard, Wasson said. After the theater closed, the Fiat was discovered to have soda poured on the passenger side, and the dead goose was left on the hood of a 2015 gray Chevy. Police reviewed video footage, and two of the three suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
3200 BLOCK ALBERTA DRIVE: Police are investigating an incident where three cars that were covered in peanut butter. Saturday morning, a 42-year-old man reported his 2007 Pontiac had peanut butter smeared all over it, Wasson said. A short time later, officers learned of a similar incident on Mountain Shadow Drive, where a 2021 Chevy Tahoe had peanut butter smeared on it. A 2017 Jeep Compass also was found to have peanut butter. There are no suspects, and the investigation continues.
CRASH
BISHOP ROAD: About 3,500 gallons of diesel leaked out of a trailer early Saturday morning when a truck driver drove off the road. The 61-year-old was driving a Dixon Bros. semi tanker with a pup trailer, Reynolds said. In total, the driver was carrying about 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The man drove off the road and was able to get the tractor and trailer back on the road, but the pup trailer broke off and went about 50 yards off the road where it rolled over and spilled the fuel. There were no injuries.
BURGLARY
NIGHT TRAIN ROAD: About $1,800 worth of items were reported stolen Saturday morning from AAA Powder River Storage in Rozet. A 35-year-old man reported that sometime between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Saturday a dresser set, dolly, bike and 20 quilts were stolen from the unit, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
THEFT
EAST LARAMIE STREET: A 30-year-old man said more than $1,000 in tools were stolen after they fell out of the back of his truck Friday afternoon. He said he was leaving a job site at East Laramie Street and he forgot to close the tailgate. He didn’t notice this until he got to Second Street. A DeWalt duffel bag with several tools fell out of the truck. He was able to retrieve some of the tools on Second Street, and he went back to East Laramie to get the rest, Wasson said. An unknown witness told him they saw a red Chevy Trailblazer stop and pick up tools from the road. He’s missing two cordless drills, an oscillating saw, a heat gun, a nailer and four sets of tie-down straps, with a combined value of $1,168. The investigation continues.
WEAPON OFFENSE
INTERSTATE 90: A 53-year-old man reported a 38-year-old woman who pulled a handgun after the two were allegedly in a road rage incident. The two were driving on the interstate near the Wyodak exit, Reynolds said. Deputies spoke with the woman who had three daughters in the vehicle and was scared because of the road rage. Officers stopped a silver Dodge van, driven by the younger woman, at Highway 14-16 and Stanley Avenue. The woman jumped out and yelled at officers, Wasson said. She admitted to displaying her gun but said she did not point it at anyone. A report was forwarded to County Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be pursued.
DRUGS
WARLOW DRIVE AND LIMESTONE AVENUE: A 39-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession Friday afternoon. She was driving a 1996 Chevy and was stopped by police because they knew her license was suspended. A drug dog indicated on her vehicle, and officers found four fentanyl tablets, Wasson said. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3700 BLOCK LUNAR AVENUE: A 48-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were ticketed after they got into a fight Saturday night. The man is dating the boy’s mother. The man and the boy got into an argument, and the man pushed the boy. In response, the boy hit the man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The man was evaluated by EMTs at the scene, Wasson said. The boy was ticketed for domestic battery, and the man was ticketed for simple assault.
