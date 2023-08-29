AUTO THEFT
6400 SWANSON ROAD: A Jeep with two guns in it, which were all reported as stolen out of Campbell County Monday morning, were ultimately recovered in another county. A man reported the 1995 Jeep Cherokee stolen from Hibbs Auto Body and Sales and said there were two guns in the vehicle. Deputies entered the Jeep into the National Crime Information Center database and shortly after a Platte County Sheriff’s Office employee called to tell deputies the vehicle had been towed after they arrested the 27-year-old on a Campbell County warrant. The guns and Jeep were recovered and charges are pending, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
UNATTENDED DEATH
2700 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 32-year-old man who was unresponsive at Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man, Taylor Sutter, was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 10 p.m., said Paul Wallem, Campbell County coroner. Wallem said no more comment will be made at this time, pending an autopsy and toxicology report. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said officers went to the restaurant at 9:21 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man. Patrons and EMS employees performed life saving measures on Sutter before he was taken to the hospital. Detectives are investigating, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
1000 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: The investigation continues into a young man who hit the hood and headlight out of a 2019 Buick Monday night. The 25-year-old vehicle owner reported the damage to officers and also showed them a video of a young, skinny man with jeans and a purple hoodie hitting the vehicle with a skateboard. Damage is more than $1,000, Wasson said.
400 BLOCK LONGMONT STREET: A 60-year-old man reported someone breaking out a window of his home after he told the man he didn’t have drugs Monday night. The 60-year-old said a Hispanic man in a light blue jersey had come to his door asking for drugs. When the 60-year-old told him he had the wrong address, the man became mad and punched out the window before running away. Wasson said the investigation continues and damage is estimated at $400.
WELFARE CHECK
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: Adult protective services with the Department of Family Services was contacted after officers checked on an 86-year-old man’s living conditions Monday morning. A 61-year-old woman who worked at the Campbell County Senior Center and brought the man meals asked officers to check on him. The door was open when officers arrived and food and garbage was seen across the floor of the home and he was sitting on furniture. Wasson said he has no family in the area so protective services was contacted.
DRUGS
ADON ROAD: Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for meth use and a municipal warrant after he was reported as a suspicious person walking north on the road. Deputies found the man who showed signs of using meth and discovered he had the warrant, Reynolds said.
THEFT
HIGHWAY 50: A 40-year-old woman reported Monday that someone stole her lamb between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She didn’t have any idea who stole the lamb and there are no leads, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 30-year-old man reported about $3,000 worth of tools stolen from a company work truck Monday morning. He said the theft happened between midnight Monday and 7:45 a.m., Wasson said, and the investigation continues.
200 BLOCK WEST FIFTH STREET: Someone stole a 48-year-old woman’s Louis Vuitton wallet, valued at $900, from her 2016 Lexus that was parked at Gillette Memorial Chapel. The woman reported the theft Monday evening and said the wallet also had credit cards and her driver’s license. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
