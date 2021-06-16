SIXTH STREET AND CAREY AVENUE: A 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, no valid driver’s license, no ignition interlock and hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson and Lt. Kelly Alger saw her vehicle traveling southbound on Carey Avenue with extreme heavy front-end damage, a front right wheel that would not turn and rear tires that were spinning and trying to push the vehicle forward. The woman was stopped and said she had crashed by the post office. It was later learned, however, that she hit a concrete post at Jack’s Drive-in Liquor. The woman was sent to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with a cut on her head, but was later released and sent to the Campbell County Detention Center, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn.
