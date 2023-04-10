ASSAULT
BUDGET INN EXPRESS: Police are investigating an alleged assault where a woman was hit in the face with a whiskey bottle Saturday night. A 24-year-old man was arguing loudly with a 53-year-old man in the hallway at about 9 p.m. A 37-year-old woman stepped into the hallway to ask the men to keep the noise down. The 24-year-old threw a 750-milliliter bottle of whiskey at the woman. The bottle hit her in the face before landing on her foot. The woman’s foot was hurt but she refused medical attention, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Police have not yet contacted the man.
FIRE
LIMECREEK AVENUE: A family of four and several pets lost their home to a fire Sunday night. Firefighters found a detached garage covered in flames that had extended into the home. Sam Clikeman, Campbell County Fire Department fire investigator, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Monday morning. There were 18 firefighters and one fire chief that responded to the scene, according to the fire department news release.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3100 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 41-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both arrested for domestic battery early Saturday morning. The two had gotten into multiple fights on the drive from Boot Hill to their home on Garner Lake Road. The woman had cuts and bruises around her mouth and nose, and the man had cuts and bruises around his mouth, a cut on his thumb and a scratch near his eye. Police learned they had hit each other with their hands, and they both were arrested, Wasson said.
200 BLOCK SIERRA CIRCLE: A 37-year-old woman reported she got into a shoving match with her 35-year-old ex-husband Sunday morning. They were arguing when her daughter, 16, asked the man to stop. The man advanced toward the teen girl, and her mother stepped in. The girl grabbed a knife and held it by her side. The man then left the home and sent several threatening messages to the woman. He also asked her to pack his belongings so he could retrieve them. Police offered to stand by while he picked up his property, but he refused to show up with officers present, Wasson said.
2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 37-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery Sunday afternoon. He and a 32-year-old woman were fighting in front of their three kids. The woman had an injury to her right hand and a scratch on her chest. Both of them had been drinking, Wasson said. After the investigation, the man was arrested, and the Department of Family Services was notified.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
WARLOW DRIVE AND BROOKS AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man in a white 2014 Ford F-150 for driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning. The man was swerving across lanes and agreed to take field sobriety tests. Reynolds said that during the walk and turn, the man took off his outer shirt and said, “let’s do it.” He was arrested and had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%.
1600 BLOCK EAST LINCOLN STREET: A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after rolling his car at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was driving a white 2001 Toyota at a high speed when he lost traction and slid into the curb, causing the car to partially roll. It ended up on its roof, Wasson said. The man admitted to drinking and was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. Damage is more than $1,000, and the man was arrested for DUI and also charged with speed too fast for conditions. He complained of back pain but refused treatment.
RECKLESS DRIVING
4700 BLOCK TONG LANE: Police are investigating alleged reckless driving that’s been happening in a neighborhood. A 36-year-old woman told police that a neighbor has been doing burnouts and driving recklessly with children around. Several other people approached the police with similar complaints, Wasson said. The woman showed officers video of the behavior. The investigation continues.
INTERFERENCE
CLEARVIEW COURT: Police responded to a report of a large group of people fighting shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. One person in the group, a 24-year-old man, was on parole with alcohol restrictions and he had been drinking. Police called the man’s parole officer, who asked that they arrest the man, Wasson said. When the man learned he was going to be arrested, he ran away, and officers were unable to catch him.
DEATH
COAL DUST ROAD: A 58-year-old man called deputies to report that his wife, 54, was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, Reynolds said they helped with CPR but she later died. No foul play is expected.
