DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

700 BLOCK LARCH STREET: Two Campbell County School District buses had their windows broken while parked at the Campbell County Fire Department Training Center on Monday. The estimated damage is more than $1,700. There are no suspects, Police Detective Jeremy Dowdy said.

