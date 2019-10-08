Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
700 BLOCK LARCH STREET: Two Campbell County School District buses had their windows broken while parked at the Campbell County Fire Department Training Center on Monday. The estimated damage is more than $1,700. There are no suspects, Police Detective Jeremy Dowdy said.
