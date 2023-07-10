DRUGS
100 BLOCK 4J ROAD: A 43-year-old man was arrested after using meth he claimed to have found on the ground Saturday morning. Police responded to help EMS after the man was found running around in circles and screaming for help. He showed several signs of drug use, and he said he found meth on the street and used it earlier that morning. A gram of meth was found in his wallet, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and then was arrested for possession and use of a controlled substance.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
APPLEBEE’S: A 25-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence battery after an incident at the restaurant shortly after midnight Saturday morning. He was with his girlfriend, 44, at Applebee’s when they got into a fight. Both of them were very drunk, Wasson said, and as he was trying to get her to their car, several witnesses saw him place his hands around her neck. He was arrested for domestic violence.
BOOT HILL: A 43-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence battery after punching her 37-year-old fiancé in the face Sunday evening. Officers received a report that the couple were fighting in a red 1997 Honda near Country Club Road and Butler-Spaeth Road. They were initially unable to locate the car, but later found it in the parking lot of Boot Hill, where they saw the woman hit the man. The man’s left eye was swollen, and he had scrapes under his right eye, while the woman’s knuckles were red, Wasson said. She was arrested for domestic violence.
VEHICLE THEFT
ENERGY CAPITAL SPORTS COMPLEX: A truck that was reported stolen Sunday morning was found later that day in a different location. A 53-year-old man said he parked his 2018 GMC on the side of the road while he walked for 50 minutes at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. When he returned, his truck was missing. With help from OnStar, the truck was located at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Wasson said. There were medical supplies, an air pump and keys missing from the truck. The truck was released to its owner, and the investigation continues.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
4J ROAD AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 14-year-old boy was ticketed after he was caught driving a car without a license or permission early Monday morning. He was driving a 2001 Honda and was stopped for no license plate light. Police learned he had no driver’s license and he did not have permission to drive the car, Wasson said. There were four passengers in the car, including three 13-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy. All of their parents were notified and came to pick them up, Wasson said. The driver was ticketed for driving without a license and unauthorized use.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
GRAY ROAD: Four minors were ticketed for underage drinking at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Sheriff Scott Matheny said deputies responded to reports of drunk teens driving around the area. They spoke with a 35-year-old woman and while speaking with her, the vehicle passed by her home. Deputies spoke with six people in the vehicle. Five were drinking and only one was older than 21. Deputies ticketed two 20-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman for minor in possession of alcohol. Since they had a sober driver, they were released.
EMS CALL
NOONAN ROAD: A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he called complaining of difficulty breathing and dizziness from being hit in the head with a bat July 4. The man called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and said there was pressure in his head causing dizziness and labored breathing, Matheny said. An ambulance met the man on Highway 59 and took him to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
INTERSTATE 90: Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Sheridan man for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday night. Deputies responded to reports of a Honda Element driving west on the interstate and stopped the vehicle. The 34-year-old man had slurred words and smelled of alcohol. Matheny said he completed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
COOK ROAD: A 48-year-old man called deputies to report that he shot at a dog that was on his property Friday evening. The man said he shot at the dog because he didn’t want it on his property. Matheny said the dog ran away and the man told deputies he intentionally missed it but wanted them to know what he’d done.
CRASH
EDWARDS ROAD AND ANTELOPE ROAD: Dense fog early Sunday morning caused a 29-year-old man to crash at an intersection in the area and hit a post. The man was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer at about 5:45 a.m. when he drove through an intersection and broke a post because of the fog, Matheny said. There were no injuries and damage is more than $1,000.
INTERSTATE 90: There were no injuries Sunday morning when the driver’s side front tire of a 19-year-old’s 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck blew out. The blowout caused the truck to pull into a guardrail about a mile from the Highway 59 exit where it spun, blocking both lanes. The truck had heavy damage but there were no injuries, Matheny said.
BOXELDER ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 19-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. He was driving a Ford car east on Boxelder and turned south on to Highway 59. He did not use the inside lane while making the turn, and a 65-year-old man southbound in a 2020 Ford SUV collided with him, causing more than $1,000 in damage. No one was hurt, and the 19-year-old was ticketed for improper lane usage, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
LASTING LEGACY PARK: A 45-year-old man found a light pole had been pushed over on a walking path at the park at about 6 a.m. Friday. The pole had exposed wires and damage is estimated to be more than $1,000, Wasson said. The damage is believed to have occurred some time in the previous 12 hours and the investigation continues.
LITTLE STORE: A 63-year-old woman reported finding damage to a lock on the shed outside of the Little Store Sunday morning. She said the lock was not damaged Saturday when she closed the store. She didn’t notice anything missing from the shed and damage to the lock is $30, Wasson said. There are no suspects.
