TRAFFIC COMPLAINT
INTERSTATE 90: A 19-year-old woman was ticketed after she was reported as a drunken driver Thursday night but was apparently taking photos of a spray tan kit. She was driving a Buick Park Avenue and was reported to be speeding up, slowing down and swerving. A deputy saw her swerve while going 83 mph and pulled her over about 15 miles east of Gillette. The woman said she was driving home to Moorcroft after getting a new spray tan kit in Gillette. She was taking pictures of it and sharing the pictures on social media accounts as she drove. The deputy told her that her driving was “awful” and that she was placing the public at risk, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. It’s unclear which traffic ticket she was given.
HAZARDOUS MATERIALS
HIGHWAY 50 AND FORCE ROAD: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a leaking barrel in the middle of the road Thursday morning. When they arrived, a bystander told them that she had tipped the barrel up to prevent it from spilling more liquid. The barrel was labeled “methanol,” Matheny said. Deputies remained on scene until the Campbell County Fire Department arrived to clean up the spill. The barrel belonged to M&G Oil, which later said that it belonged to C&H Well Service, which said it would take care of the barrel.
SHOPLIFTING
1600 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14-16: Two women will be trespassed from the east Maverik after they were suspected of shoplifting from the store. Thursday morning, Maverik staff reported they believed a 37-year-old woman has shoplifted multiple times, including on April 24, when she took $58.23 in items. Another employee said an 18-year-old woman, believed to be the 37-year-old’s daughter, shoplifted on a separate occasion. Staff asked that both women not be allowed at the business. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said it’s not clear whether criminal charges will be pursued against them.
BURGLARY
BIRD DRIVE: A 53-year-old woman reported a burglary at her U-Haul storage unit Thursday. She said multiple items were taken, but the only item she knew for certain was missing was a blue suitcase that contained clothing, jewelry, bank statements and insurance paperwork. She believes the theft happened at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, Matheny said. The value of the missing items is unknown and the investigation continues.
FRAUD
700 BLOCK GURLEY AVENUE: A 55-year-old woman may be out more than $200 after a scam Thursday afternoon. She said her Chime checking account was accessed after she called someone she believed to be with Chime to dispute a charge. The person she called instructed her to download an app. She did this, and the suspect remotely accessed her phone and withdrew $219 from her account, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
HARASSMENT
LONG JOHN SILVER’S: A 16-year-old girl told police Thursday afternoon that a coworker of hers, a 37-year-old man, has been harassing her. When officers spoke to the man, he claimed he had no idea what they were talking about and denied harassing the girl at work. Management asked the man be trespassed from the business, so he was given a trespass notice, Wasson said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
THIRD STREET PLAZA: Police officers found a large amount of toilet paper strewn about the men’s restroom. They also found a piece of mail that had been opened, but the address had been cut off. There was standing water on the floor of the women’s restroom, but officers could not find a leak. The mess was cleaned up and there are no suspects, Wasson said.
