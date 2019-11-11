HIGHWAY 59: A 20-year-old Wright man was arrested on drug charges just south of Gillette on Sunday night. William R. Herden is facing charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, LSD, and possession of Spice. He is also facing Sheridan County warrants for possession of meth and pills. How the arrest occurred and the amounts of the substances are unknown because the arrest was made by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Cpl. Dan Maul said. The WHP was contacted for more information, but the trooper who made the arrest was not on duty Monday morning.
