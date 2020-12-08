SECOND STREET AND SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 64-year-old woman was arrested on a number of charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning. Officers received a call about the woman waving a hammer at people in the Squaw Valley Apartments and a gas station. Officers found her in a vehicle at Second Street and South Douglas Highway. They tried to stop her but she sped away west on Second Street. She was driving over sidewalks, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn. Police followed her at a safe distance. She eventually pulled into the north Shell Station, where officers spoke with her. She had very erratic behavior but showed no signs of alcohol or substance abuse. She told officers she’d hit a sign on Buckskin Drive. She was arrested for eluding, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.
