2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of interference and trying to take drugs into jail Wednesday night. Police went to a home after a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, the home was empty, but they found the woman, Sarah Bellymule, and a 41-year-old man in the area, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. They gave officers false names. Bellymule had a Montana arrest warrant on a DUI charge, and the man had a South Dakota warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The man was arrested on the warrant and Bellymule was arrested for interference. She wasn’t arrested on the warrant because Montana refused to extradite her due to the pandemic. At the jail, officers found 0.25 grams of meth in her belongings, and she tested presumptive positive for meth, so she also was charged with possession of meth and taking drugs into a jail, which is a felony.
