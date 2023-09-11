HIT AND RUN
SOUTHERN DRIVE: A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and interference with a peace officer after he allegedly got into two drunken accidents Saturday afternoon. The man first collided with a 43-year-old driver at Southern and Enzi. When the victim said he was calling law enforcement, the 38-year-old drove off in his damaged 2016 Hyundai until he crashed again off of the road farther down Southern Drive. He then began running on foot before deputies found and arrested him, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
BATTERY
GOODTIMES LIQUOR AND LOUNGE: Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who admitted to hitting another man in the face at the bar early Sunday morning. Officers were called about a fight at the bar and arrived to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. As officers helped the man, several other men continued to argue before running away when EMTs arrived. The victim and his friend, a 38-year-old man, said they were trying to get into their Uber when the man was hit by another man, later identified as the 25-year-old. The 25-year-old was found hiding behind the bar and admitted to hitting the 29-year-old in the face. He was arrested for intoxication and assault and battery. Another 24-year-old man who officers spoke to was arrested for intoxication because he couldn’t care for himself, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 14-16 AND ECHETA ROAD: Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries — one of whom ended up arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Friday — after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash. A 58-year-old man was driving north on the highway in a 2013 Ford when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2017 gray Ford, driven by a 55-year-old woman, head on, Wasson said. The crash caused a 62-year-old man who was driving a 2008 silver Dodge with a trailer attached behind the 55-year-old to also crash. The 58-year-old and 55-year-old were taken to the hospital and the 55-year-old showed signs of DUI, Wasson said. He was arrested for DUI, no proof of insurance and failing to maintain a single lane of travel. Damage is more than $1,000.
GUN VIOLATION
NORTHEAST WYOMING REGIONAL AIRPORT: Two men were able to board their flights after mistakenly leaving handguns in their bags during separate incidents at the airport this weekend. A 36-year-old man was stopped when TSA agents found a Glock pistol in his backpack Sunday night. The man’s wife came to pick it up and he boarded his flight. Then early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man left a loaded handgun in his carry-on. He was allowed to bring the gun to his truck parked outside and made his flight, Reynolds said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 57-year-old woman was arrested by officers early Saturday morning for felony destruction of property after she admitted scratching the side of a Chevy Camaro with a pen. Wasson said a 48-year-old man told police that the two had gotten into an argument at Legends Lounge and then the woman left. Two witnesses reported seeing her scratch a 2010 Chevy Camaro. Police found the woman, Stephanie Simmons, in the 200 block of Foothills Circle where she admitted to using a pen to scratch the car.
THEFT
HIGHWAY 387: An employee for Western Midstream reported one meter tube and one transmitter each were stolen from two oil well sites. He told deputies that about a week ago they stopped receiving info from two sites. They sent a technician out who found the items missing from each site. All four pieces total about $10,000. There are no suspects and the investigation continues, Reynolds said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
300 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of slapping his mother Friday night. The 18-year-old’s brother, 15, called officers to report his older brother had slapped their mother, 46. When officers arrived, they saw a large mark on the woman’s arm with visible finger marks. Wasson said the mother had asked the 18-year-old about money that he owed her, which made him angry and he slapped her. He was arrested for domestic violence battery and is also on probation.
PROTECTION ORDER
TYLER AVENUE: Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old man for violating a protection order Friday night after he allegedly had been texting someone who had the protection order against him from another person’s phone, Reynolds said.
DRUGS
WEST SECOND STREET AND ROHAN ROAD: Two men were ticketed for smoking weed after they were pulled over after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The 27- and 21-year-old admitted to smoking but no drugs were found in the 2012 Lincoln, Reynolds said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
SKYLINE DRIVE: A 31-year-old man was arrested for DUI at about 7 a.m. Saturday after he was seen speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone. He showed signs of drunkenness and admitted to using meth about an hour-and-a-half before being pulled over. He was arrested for DUI and meth use along with speeding and possession of a device used to defraud a drug test, Reynolds said.
INTERSTATE 90: A 38-year-old man driving with three kids in the car was arrested for DUI Saturday. He was pulled over after failing to stay in a single lane and had three kids — 11, 9 and 7 — in the Dodge pickup truck with him. He said he drank alcohol at Keyhole Reservoir the night before but not that day. He refused a breath test and was arrested, Reynolds said.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
BEARCLAW CIRCLE: A 26-year-old man is due in court after his husky got loose and killed two ducks Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Rozet for the report of the dog attacking chickens and ducks. They found two dead ducks and one that was injured, but the chickens were OK. The 26-year-old said the dog had gotten out of the house and he was ticketed for having an animal running at large and for harassing livestock, Reynolds said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: Three 18-year-old men were ticketed for underage drinking after a loud noise complaint came in Sunday night. Wasson said officers smelled alcohol and all three admitted to drinking.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
SANTEE DRIVE: A 30-year-old woman who accidentally called 911 was ultimately arrested on an outstanding warrant for animal cruelty early Sunday morning. Wasson said officers went to the area for an unknown problem after a 911 hang up and the woman said there was no emergency.
