DRUNKEN DRIVING
CATTLE DRIVE: A 36-year-old man was arrested by deputies on multiple charges Sunday afternoon after he was reported jumping fences and falling over. Deputies spoke with the man who said he needed to get his stuff from a home nearby. The homeowner told deputies the 36-year-old isn’t allowed in the home. Deputy Tyler Cox said a 20-year-old man who reported the driver told deputies he saw the man drive a vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, into the lot before stumbling out with an open container of alcohol. Another witness corroborated the story and the man failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI, suspended driving, operating a vehicle with no interlock device, no proof of insurance, expired registration and littering. He was charged with littering after he threw his beer can on the ground, smashed it and refused to pick it up in front of deputies.
NINTH STREET AND GURLEY AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman who was driving in a turning lane and then on the wrong side of the road Saturday night. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said deputies pulled over a 2020 silver Mazda and the woman began sobriety tests before refusing to continue and was arrested for DUI.
DRUGS
BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD AND MONTE VISTA LANE: Two women were arrested for meth possession Friday afternoon. Officers stopped a 2001 Chevy SUV for running through a stop sign. They spoke with the driver, a 27-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 45-year-old woman. A drug dog indicated on the car, and officers found 0.5 grams of meth in a purse. The passenger admitted it was hers, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. They also found a locked case in the back seat that had 1.5 grams of meth, a pipe and a straw with meth residue. Both women were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The driver also was ticketed for expired registration and no seatbelt.
1100 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: A 55-year-old woman hasn’t been charged yet after drugs were found in her car Friday morning. She was driving a 2005 Chrysler van and was stopped for driving on a suspended license. A drug dog indicated on her car, and officers found a small piece of meth on the driver’s seat, and another piece was found on the driver’s side floor. The woman has not been charged as of Monday morning, Wasson said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
4300 BLOCK DAKOTA COURT: An 18-year-old man was not hurt in a crash that was caused by a medical emergency Friday afternoon. He was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger when he lost vision and left the road. He drove through a white vinyl fence before coming to a stop when he hit a chain link fence. He told officers he had a medical episode which led to him experiencing a loss in vision, Wasson said. The man was not hurt in the crash, but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for the medical episode.
THREATS
WESTON COUNTY: The Sheriff’s Office special response unit drove to the county Saturday night after Weston County Sheriff’s Office requested help with a barricaded man who threatened to kill officers and himself. As the unit entered Newcastle, the man surrendered peacefully to Weston County law enforcement, Reynolds said. Deputies were no longer needed.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
ROCKY POINT DRIVE: A special watch for drivers speeding in the area began Friday afternoon after a 19-year-old man told deputies he was going to use his pellet gun to shoot at anyone speeding by. Someone reported the man sitting in his yard with no shirt on and a gun in his lap. He told deputies it was a pellet gun and deputies informed him that it was not a good idea to shoot at the speeding cars, Reynolds said.
BATTERY
WAGON WHEEL DRIVE: Two men in Wright were ticketed for battery after getting into a fight early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the home where four men were allegedly drinking. Two men, 22 and 25, were outside. The 22-year-old had a bloody and swollen face and was taken by EMS to the Emergency Room. The 25-year-old man had a bloody head and a knot above his left eye. A 19-year-old man and another person were also at the home. The unknown person had been asked to leave at dinner, refused and began throwing pans before being forcibly taken out of the home by the 22-year-old and 19-year-old. The person left and the 22-year-old and 25-year-old then got into a fight. Based on the stories, Reynolds said both men were ticketed. The pan thrower hasn’t been found.
DRUGS
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: Staff at the organization reported two men who were allegedly in possession of spice over the weekend. Samples have been submitted to the state lab for testing. Saturday night, deputies responded and spoke with staff who believed a 37-year-old man had spice. Sunday night, deputies returned after staff reported a 40-year-old man throwing something in the dumpster. Staff found suspected spice in the dumpster on top of a bag that was thrown away. Reynolds said the samples will be tested and if they’re positive, deputies will request warrants for arrest.
WELFARE CHECK
M AND A MOTEL: A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after staff at the motel in Wright asked deputies to check on the man who could barely speak. Staff told deputies Friday afternoon that they found the man very drunk in his room, Reynolds said.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 59: Minor injuries were reported after a 46-year-old woman and 27-year-old man rolled a vehicle south of Wright Friday night. Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on scene. The driver had tried to avoid hitting a deer, Reynolds said.
ASSAULT
WAGENSEN ROAD: Deputies ticketed a 37-year-old man for simple battery after he allegedly shoved a 26-year-old woman out his front door early Saturday morning. When she was shoved, the woman also fell down the stairs outside the home. Reynolds said she had injuries to her right leg, foot and back.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
BICENTENNIAL PARK: Police are investigating vandalism that occurred at the park Friday night or Saturday morning. A 53-year-old county parks employee reported finding damage to a slide, doors and electrical wiring in the park. Video footage from that night shows a large group of boys damaging property, Wasson said. Damage is estimated at $350, and the investigation continues.
1400 BLOCK EAGLES NEST CIRCLE: A 45-year-old man and 16-year-old boy reported someone damaged their 2005 Pontiac some time Friday night. The rear windshield was broken, and there was a rock in the back seat. The damage is suspected to have happened between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. Damage is estimated at $500, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
800 BLOCK MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE: A 24-year-old man saw two men looking into cars and trying to open doors late Saturday night. When the suspects got near his girlfriend’s car, he yelled at them, and they ran away, but not before one of the suspects ran into the 2011 Subaru with his body, scratching it and causing $200 in damage, Wasson said. Police haven’t been able to identify the suspects, and the investigation continues.
VEHICLE THEFT
2100 BLOCK SOUTH 4J ROAD: A 52-year-old man said someone stole his blue 2012 Nissan last week. He had parked his car by the library and found it missing Friday morning. The car is valued at $4,000, and the man believes it was stolen some time in the previous two days, Wasson said.
