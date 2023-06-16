FRAUD
GARRETT COURT: An 83-year-old man reported a possible fraud Thursday afternoon. He tried to buy a Massey Ferguson tractor and paid $13,000 to a machinery trader in Texas through a bank transfer. After he made the payment, however, he was unable to contact anyone from the company, and he worried that the transaction was a fraud, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies advised the man to contact his bank to see if there’s anything that can be done.
SAINT ANDREWS LANE: A 37-year-old woman believes she may have been scammed after trying to buy a cat on Facebook. She told police she was messaging someone on Facebook who claimed to be selling a Sphynx cat for $1,400. She made the payment, and the cat was supposed to arrive Thursday, but it never showed up. The woman also has been blocked by the seller on Facebook. She isn’t out any money because her bank was able to stop the transaction, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. She gave officers a phone number for the seller, but it ran to a customer service company, not an individual.
TRAFFIC CRASH
HIGHWAY 59 AND MOHAN ROAD: A 32-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. He was driving a 2022 Ford pickup and tried to turn south onto Highway 59. He did not see a 2003 Chrysler, driven by a 44-year-old woman, and the front of his truck hit the passenger side of her car. This caused the Chrysler to enter oncoming traffic and roll into a chain-link fence on the west side of the highway. The woman had pain in her head and right ankle and was taken to the hospital, Wasson said. Damage was more than $1,000, and the man was ticketed for improper lookout.
DRUGS
300 BLOCK COTTONWOOD LANE: A 30-year-old woman was arrested for violating her probation Thursday night. She tested positive for meth, and Probation and Parole believed she was still under the influence of meth. Officers were called to help with a search of the woman’s home. No drugs or paraphernalia were found, but the woman admitted to using meth the day before, Wasson said. She was arrested for the probation violation and also ticketed for use of a controlled substance.
THEFT
300 BLOCK ROHAN AVENUE: A 75-year-old woman reported two prescription bottles were stolen from her home Wednesday morning. She said she left her home at 6 a.m. Wednesday and returned at 11:30 a.m. that same day. When she came back, two bottles of oxycodone and hydrocodone were missing, along with an unused checkbook, Wasson said. The woman reported the theft Thursday morning, and the investigation continues.
VEHICLE FIRE
200 BLOCK MACALLAN LANE: A 32-year-old man called police Thursday afternoon because he believed his car may have caught fire some time in the last month. He recently returned home after being away in May, and when he tried to start his 2018 Chevy car remotely, it wouldn’t respond. When he looked at his car, the interior was charred and the windows were darkened, and it looked like there had been a fire. The doors were locked, and there were no signs of forced entry, Wasson said. The man believes a mechanical issue may have caused the fire, and his insurance company wanted a report for documentation.
DRUGGED DRIVING
2800 SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance Thursday evening. She was contacted in the Loaf and Jug parking lot, after someone reported she’d been parked there and appeared to be sleeping for a long time. She looked to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and after performing poorly on sobriety tests she was arrested for DUI, Wasson said.
