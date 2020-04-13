THIRD STREET AND HUNT AVENUE: A 22-year-old woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Monday morning. Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man for having improper registration. After a K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, officers found 3 grams of suspected meth, 217 grams of Spice, 19 grams of THC infused sugar, a small marijuana plant, a gram of THC wax and an opened bottle of Crown Royal. The driver was arrested for possession of meth and the passenger, the 22-year-old woman, was arrested for possession of Spice with intent to deliver, possession of meth, marijuana and pills, and on a Natrona County warrant, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.