MCDONALD'S, CAMEL DRIVE: A 36-year-old man was ticketed for assault after threatening to attack several people in the parking lot of McDonald's late Friday night. Officer Zach Parker said authorities were called to the scene after the man pulled a gun. A 22-year-old man approached him and disarmed him before physically assaulting the 36-year-old man. Officers determined there was no threat of deadly force because he was never pointing the gun at anybody. The 22-year-old man was not ticketed. Parker said both men had been drinking.
