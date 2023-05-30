TRESPASSING
HIGHWAY 50: A 51-year-old woman wielding a baseball bat was arrested for violating a protection order, trespassing and destruction of property Saturday afternoon. Deputies went to the home after the 48-year-old woman homeowner said the 51-year-old drove through the yard in a black 1997 Mazda and to the mailbox where she started to hit the mailbox with the bat. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said she was previously given a trespass notice to the home and there was a protection order for one of the witnesses.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TOWER WEST: Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend Monday night. Someone called police to report a domestic incident. When they arrived, they saw the 16-year-old walking toward a hotel room. They learned the girl was in town with her boyfriend, 22, when he hit her in the head multiple times and dragged her by the hair through the parking lot, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The girl had injuries to her face, head, knees and ankle, and she was taken to the hospital to be treated. The man left in a white Honda car with Utah license plates, and police have not yet contacted him.
2400 BLOCK SAGE VALLEY DRIVE: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence after accidentally calling 911 Saturday morning. Police responded to the home after the accidental 911 call, and they met with the woman and a 19-year-old man, Wasson said. The man had scratches on his body and face, and he was bleeding from the nose. The woman admitted to assaulting him, and she was arrested for domestic violence battery.
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A 23-year-old woman was ticketed for domestic violence Sunday night. Her ex-boyfriend, 24, called 911 to report she was preventing him from leaving her apartment. While he was speaking with the dispatcher, the argument turned physical. When officers arrived, the two were outside, Wasson said. The woman admitted to blocking the man from leaving, and that when he called police she slapped him in the face. The man said he had no pain but that he couldn’t hear out of his left ear for a bit. He declined EMS assistance, but the woman asked EMTs to check her out because she is pregnant. She was ticketed for domestic violence battery.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
400 BLOCK WEST 12TH STREET: A 37-year-old man was ticketed for animal cruelty Saturday morning. While police were in the area on an unrelated call, they saw the man mount and strike his border collie repeatedly with his hand, Wasson said. The man told police that the dog tripped him after seeing another dog, and admitted he overreacted when he hit his own dog. The man was ticketed.
ASSAULT
FIRESIDE LOUNGE: Police are investigating an alleged assault that took place early Saturday morning. At about 2 a.m., a 36-year-old bar employee called police to report two men had just been in a fight. Officers learned the men fought with one another after leaving the bar, and that one man left the scene in a blue car, Wasson said. Police spoke with a 23-year-old man in the parking lot who was bleeding from the head. He said a 6’2 man with blond hair hit him because the suspect believed the victim was talking about the suspect’s girlfriend. The 23-year-old was evaluated by EMS, and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
3100 BLOCK SUTHERLAND DRIVE: A 29-year-old woman was arrested for drug use Saturday morning. Officers received a report that the woman was using cocaine in front of her children, ages 2 and 8. When they searched the home, they found baggies with suspected cocaine residue, and straws and spoons with cocaine residue. The woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and the Department of Family Services was notified. There was no charge for drug-endangered child because under state law cocaine is not a controlled substance that qualifies as a child endangerment offense, Wasson said.
ELUDING
HIGHWAY 59 AND LITTLE POWDER RIVER ROAD: Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man who was racing another vehicle on the old highway late Sunday night. When deputies turned on their lights to pull the cars over, a black 2016 Ford Focus sped away. The man drove more than 100 mph before pulling over on the bypass road, Reynolds said. He was arrested without incident for reckless driving and eluding.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Deputies went to the lobby to arrest a 38-year-old man for bond violation of the 24/7 program Saturday morning. The man became upset and used his right foot to kick the sheetrock wall when he was leaving the 24/7 testing room. He tried to pull away from deputies and kicked the wall again, leaving a 3.5-inch hole in the wall that will cost about $100 to fix, Reynolds said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 16-year-old boy in the juvenile detention center was cited for destruction of property Sunday night when he used a bin in the room to hit his cell door and window multiple times. The window broke in two places and damages are estimated at $500, Reynolds said.
BREACH OF PEACE
HAMPTON INN: A 51-year-old woman was arrested for breach of peace Friday night. Staff at the Hampton Inn told police the woman became upset when she found out she couldn't stay there for free. She demanded the employee, a 29-year-old woman, call the hotel’s owner, and began to disturb guests at the hotel. She eventually left, and police found her nearby at the Super 8 Motel, Wasson said. The woman kept shouting and wouldn’t lower her voice, and she was arrested for breach of peace.
3200 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 32-year-old woman was arrested for breach of peace Saturday morning. Officers were asked to stand by during a custody exchange between the woman and a 35-year-old man. The woman was uncooperative, and because of her attitude, the man refused to turn the children over to her. The woman was agitated with officers and shouted obscenities, and she was arrested for breach of peace, Wasson said. She also was trespassed from the man’s home.
INTOXICATION
HARDEE’S: A 38-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Monday night. Officers responded to the restaurant after staff reported the man yelled at employees, jumped over the counter and stole $12 worth of food. Staff at the Kwik Shop across the street reported similar behavior from the man. Police found the man behind the Village Inn. He was drunk and they arrested him for intoxication and also ticketed him for theft, Wasson said.
CRASH
ECHETA ROAD AND MONTGOMERY ROAD: Deputies ticketed a 47-year-old man for speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, after he and a 14-year-od boy were taken to the hospital for injuries due to a rollover Saturday morning. A witness said the man was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado west on Echeta Road at high speeds, about 60 mph. The man crossed the cattle guard and the solid yellow lines and ended up in the west bank. The two were taken to the emergency room for minor injuries and the man was ticketed once released from the hospital, Reynolds said.
SOUTHERN DRIVE AND TANNER DRIVE: A 31-year-old man backed his 2015 Ford pickup into a traffic sign at the intersection late Friday afternoon. Reynolds said the sign was completely broken and damage is less than $1,000.
BATTERY
GOLD ROAD: Deputies arrested a 53-year-old man for unlawful contact late Friday night. A 59-year-old woman told deputies that she and the man were arguing when she asked him to leave her home. He was drunk and pushed her twice during the argument but didn’t have any injuries. Reynolds said she filmed the entire argument and the man was arrested.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 14-16: A 23-year-old man spinning his tires in the area of Foothills Theatre was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Monday morning. Deputies saw the man spinning his tires and pulled over the 2014 Chevy Silverado. The man failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.16% at the jail, Reynolds said. He was arrested for DUI and exhibition of acceleration.
EAST VALLEY DRIVE AND NORTH GILLETTE AVENUE: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday night. She was driving a 2000 GMC truck when she lost control while turning onto East Valley Drive. She hit a parked 2000 Chevy truck before driving into a tree in a front yard, Wasson said. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for an ankle injury. She admitted to drinking alcohol and to “showboating” while driving. Damage is more than $1,000, and she was arrested for DUI and also ticketed for careless driving.
THEFT
GILLETTE GOLF CLUB: A 47-year-old man said a bottle of prescription medication was stolen while he was golfing Sunday morning. He said some time between 8:20 a.m. and noon, a bottle with 90 Dilaudid pills, a painkiller, went missing from his golf bag. He discovered the pills missing after finishing his round of golf. A 36-year-old employee told police the pill bottle was found near some trees. The lid was on, but the container was empty, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
