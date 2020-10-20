3900 BLOCK ARIEL AVENUE: A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment, being under the influence of alcohol, intoxication and multiple warrants Monday evening. A 51-year-old woman reported that the suspect grabbed her arm by a dumpster and told her she could not leave. She tried to escape and went into her car when the suspect went in and grabbed her again. This time, he threatened her with a fist and pointed to a large knife on his hip. A 22-year-old man then attempted to help, but the suspect hit him in the face. The woman was able to call police, and after a short foot pursuit with the suspect, officers took him into custody, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
