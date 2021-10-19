FRAUD

HANNUM ROAD: A Campbell County woman reported that her cellphone was being hacked by a person she met on a dating app. Over the weeks they were in communication, she said he gained access to her email and was trying to enter her Facebook account. She told deputies she traced his IP address to Nigeria. There has been no monetary loss and deputies referred her to the FBI fraud division, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

