DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 59: A 33-year-old man was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol Friday afternoon after he was called in from a rollover accident on the highway. A 40-year-old man reported the accident saying he’d seen one person with a head injury and another still trapped in the 2021 Nissan Altima. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said EMS and law enforcement arrived and spoke with the 33-year-old driver who said he was alone in the car, which was resting on its hood from the crash. The man was treated by EMS before he was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested by troopers for driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of travel and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the arrest log.
BROOKS AVENUE AND SECOND STREET: Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for DUI early Saturday morning. The man was seen driving his white 2021 Ford Explorer onto a curb and then he failed sobriety tests. Reynolds said the 35-year-old had a blood alcohol content level of 0.12% at the jail.
SINCLAIR STREET: A 19-year-old man who was called in as a REDDI report early Saturday morning ended up being arrested for DUI while his 18-year-old passenger was ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol. The 19-year-old was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 and showed signs of drinking. He agreed to sobriety tests and failed. At the jail, his blood alcohol content level was 0.16%. Reynolds said the 18-year-old also was found to be drinking and he refused a breath test. He was ticketed for minor in possession and given a ride home.
NINTH STREET AND ELON AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man early Sunday morning who was driving a white 2018 Ford F-150. The man admitted to drinking “large” amounts of alcohol and had a blood alcohol content level of 0.21% at the jail, Reynolds said.
DRUGS
300 BLOCK LARAMIE STREET: A 52-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance Sunday evening. Officers stopped a white Ford Focus that was driven by the man who was involved in a reported disturbance. He had been arguing with a 35-year-old woman. Both said nothing physical happened, but the woman claimed that during the argument, the man said he had a gun in the trunk. He allowed officers to search the trunk, and while they did not find a gun, they found a straw and a broken pipe, both with meth residue, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was arrested for drug possession and ticketed for driving under suspension.
BATTERY
3200 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: Three people were ticketed for battery Saturday evening. Officers responded to a reported disturbance. They learned that a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman had been arguing over car keys, and they ended up pulling hair and hitting each other. They were separated, but later the girl and her sister, 14, contacted the woman. All three of them got into another fight, Wasson said. The girls hit the woman, and the woman bit the 14-year-old. All three were ticketed for battery, and the woman was trespassed from the property on Echeta Road, as well as another property in the 800 block of Gurley Avenue.
BOOT HILL: Police are investigating an alleged battery that took place early Saturday morning. A 37-year-old woman allegedly hit a bouncer, a 37-year-old man, in the neck. The man was not hurt. The woman left before police arrived, and they later spoke to her over the phone, but she refused to give them any information, Wasson said. The woman was trespassed from Boot Hill, and the investigation continues.
THEFT
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: A 28-year-old man said his mountain bike was stolen from the stairwell of his apartment complex some time last week. Sunday afternoon, he reported his black and gray Specialized Hardrock, valued at $1,000, was taken some time between Sept. 10 and Saturday, Wasson said. There are no suspects, and the investigation continues.
SHOPLIFTING
MENARDS: A 43-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Store employees discovered she took a pair of night vision binoculars on Aug. 26. The binoculars were valued at $159.99, and the woman admitted to the theft. Besides the ticket, she also was trespassed from the store, Wasson said.
MENARDS: A 34-year-old woman was ticketed for theft Friday afternoon. Store managers reported the woman stole a wrench set, valued at $59.99, that morning. They heard a loud noise in a restroom and found the woman with the wrench set. Some of the wrenches had fallen out, but the woman ran out of the store with the set, Wasson said. She drove away in a 2003 Chevy SUV, and deputies later found her at her home in Wright, where they ticketed her for theft.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION
SOUTHERN DRIVE AND HIGHWAY 50: A 39-year-old man who was speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone was arrested for violating a protection order Friday evening. The 32-year-old woman who had a protection order against him was a passenger in his vehicle. Initially, the woman denied giving her name and she later admitted to lying to deputies to protect the 39-year-old. They found the protection order was out of Natrona County and he was arrested for violating the protection order, Reynolds said. She was arrested for interference.
CRASH
ARCTIC AVENUE: A 15-year-old boy was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver’s license after someone reported a Toyota Tundra laying on its side early Sunday morning. Deputies found that the 15-year-old was driving west on Swift Avenue when he realized the upcoming turn too late. He tried to turn quickly onto Arctic Avenue but the truck tipped onto its passenger side. The driver and a passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were not injured and were wearing their seatbelts, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.
4J ROAD AND LAKEWAY ROAD: Two people were ticketed after getting into a crash Friday morning. An 18-year-old woman was driving north in a 2011 Nissan. A 59-year-old man in a 2001 Toyota pickup pulled in front of her, resulting in a crash. The man said he thought the Nissan had its turn signal on, and the woman denied this, Wasson said. No one was hurt, and damage is more than $1,000. The woman was ticketed for no insurance and no driver’s license, and the man was ticketed for failure to yield.
EIGHTH STREET: A 20-year-old woman was not hurt or ticketed after crashing her car Friday evening. She was driving a 2013 Chevy on Eighth Street and did not see the dead end due to the sun being in her eyes. She hit two posts, causing more than $1,000 in damage to her car. The posts had minimal damage, Wasson said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
SHOSHONE AVENUE AND ENZI DRIVE: Deputies ticketed a 20-year-old man for underage drinking and a 17-year-old girl for not having a valid driver’s license after they stopped her for seemingly trying to evade deputies and driving through a flashing red light early Monday morning. The 20-year-old openly admitted to being both underage and drunk. He was arrested and had a 0.12% blood alcohol content level at the jail, Reynolds said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
CLOUD PEAK ROAD: A 64-year-old woman called deputies to report that someone cut the hair of her horse’s tail. Reynolds said there are no suspects and the woman was going to alert her neighbors who also have horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.