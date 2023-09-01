BURGLARY
1000 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 32-year-old man reported thousands of dollars worth of belongings were stolen from his home Thursday morning. He said that between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., someone went into his home, which was unlocked, and took his Playstation 5, video game accessories, jewelry, vehicle title, birth certificate, cash and a small safe, all valued at $2,600 combined. The investigation continues, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
LAKEWAY ROAD AND POWDER BASIN AVENUE: A 16-year-old boy was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash because he was impatient Thursday afternoon. He was traveling west in a 2012 GMC and was stopped at a red light. The light turned green, and he got impatient with the car in front of him taking too long to start moving, so he tried to change lanes and pull ahead, Wasson said. He did not see a westbound 2022 Ford pickup, driven by a 45-year-old man, and the two vehicles collided, causing more than $1,000 in damage. No one was hurt and the boy was ticketed for improper lookout.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
INTERSTATE 90: A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday. A deputy was patrolling the highway when he saw a white Ram 1500 driving 40 mph in an 80 mph zone near mile marker 113. The truck drove through the median to turn around, then went around some construction cones, ran over a road sign and parked in a ditch. The truck had no markings indicating it was a construction vehicle. The driver opened the door before the deputy approached. His eyes were watery and bloodshot, and he smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking “too much” and agreed to sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly, and he was taken to jail, where his blood alcohol content was 0.31%, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
FIRE
LVB ROAD: Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to the report of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-wide mobile home, a camp trailer, a car and a shed were on fire. The mobile home was vacant, and the residents were in a nearby house. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending to the occupied house that sustained moderate radiant heat damage. Two other vehicles also sustained radiant heat damage. The fire spread to the grass and burned approximately 0.2 acres. The fire was controlled after 1 hour. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
BREACH OF PEACE
SAGE VALLEY JUNIOR HIGH: A 13-year-old boy was taken to the YES House after being disrespectful with school staff Thursday morning. The boy allegedly flipped off staff when he walked into the school after returning from suspension. He was defiant with staff members and the school resource officer, Wasson said. When his mother was contacted, she asked that he be taken to the YES House, so he was.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
2300 BLOCK WYOMING AVENUE: A 25-year-old man reported seeing two rabbits with orange darts in their necks Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived and saw one rabbit with two darts in its upper body. Before the officers could get close, the rabbit ran away. Animal Control was contacted and will be investigating. It’s unknown what type of darts were in the rabbit, Wasson said.
