3100 BLOCK SUTHERLAND DRIVE: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. Officers responded to a home for a report of a hit and run where a car had crashed into a neighbor’s house and that the driver ran from the scene, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. When officers arrived, they saw a 2005 Pontiac high-centered on a pile of decorative rocks. They found the driver, the 17-year-old boy, and his 16-year-old passenger, nearby. The driver smelled of alcohol, and he performed poorly on sobriety tests. He was ticketed for no driver’s license and driving too fast for conditions.
