600 BLOCK RICHARDS AVENUE: A 41-year-old man was arrested after he forcefully took a woman from Gillette Self-Storage and attempted to bring her to his home on the 600 block of Richards Avenue on Wednesday. When they got there, a witness said she she ran away and he chased her. Officers found and arrested him by his house. Later, she told officers that she sustained injuries to her jaw and ribs. The report does not state how she sustained her injuries. Potential charges related to kidnapping and domestic battery are pending, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
