DRUNKEN DRIVING
LONGMONT STREET AND BUNDY AVENUE: A 29-year-old man who drove his truck to pick up his injured girlfriend was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday afternoon. Officers went to the scene after reports of a bike crash and the woman involved in the crash was taken to the emergency room, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. While officers were there, her boyfriend came back to the scene in a 2006 GMC truck. The two were riding bikes when she crashed and he biked home to grab his truck and come back. The man was obviously drunk, performed sobriety tests and was arrested.
SHERIDAN COURT: A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday night. Deputies were called out to a possible traffic crash. When they arrived, they met with the man, who said he blew a tire on his Ram pickup while he was driving home. He admitted to drinking alcohol, and he was arrested for DUI. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.15%, Reynolds said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
200 BLOCK PRIMROSE DRIVE: A 28-year-old man was arrested for strangulation of a household member, domestic violence battery and other charges Friday morning. The man fled from the scene in a 2004 Lexus after allegedly strangling and hurting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had redness and scrapes across her body and around her neck, Wasson said. She was evaluated by EMS. The man was found in his vehicle by police after running through a stop sign at Lakeland Hills Drive and Arcadia Avenue. He was arrested for strangulation and domestic violence battery and ticketed for suspended driving, failing to stop at a stop sign and drug possession. Less than a gram of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
DRUGS
NORTH GARNER LAKE ROAD AND INTERSTATE 90: Two men were arrested for drug possession Saturday night. A 45-year-old man was pulled over by deputies for not having taillights on the trailer he was pulling, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. During the traffic stop, he admitted to having weed in the vehicle. His passenger, a 58-year-old man, had meth in his jacket. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in plant form, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and no taillight. The 58-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in both plant form and crystal form.
HIGHWAY 59 AND BOXELDER ROAD: Police arrested a 29-year-old man for marijuana and LSD possession Sunday afternoon. The man was stopped in his 2013 Dodge Durango for running a red light and officers smelled weed. The man admitted to having marijuana and LSD in the vehicle, Wasson said. About 2 grams of marijuana, a THC vape pen and a misdemeanor amount of LSD were found.
HIGHWAY 14-16 AND ECHETA ROAD: A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance Friday morning. He was driving a white 2009 Jeep Liberty on Highway 14-16 when he failed to yield while turning onto Echeta Road. He turned in front of two vehicles, nearly causing a crash, Reynolds said. Deputies pulled him over, and a drug dog indicated on the car. A container of THC gummies were found in the driver’s side door, and he was arrested for drug possession.
ELUDING
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 26-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a short chase Friday night. Deputies observed the man doing a wheelie on his 2021 Kawasaki on South Douglas Highway near Boxelder Road. When deputies tried to stop him, he accelerated and fled, Reynolds said. Deputies pursued, and they caught up to him about four minutes later on Butler-Spaeth Road near Sinclair Street. He was arrested for reckless driving and eluding.
WEAPONS OFFENSE
NORTHEAST WYOMING REGIONAL AIRPORT: No action was taken after a gun was found in a woman’s carry-on luggage. A 37-year-old woman was going through airport security Sunday afternoon when TSA found a .22 long rifle revolver in her carry-on bag. She told TSA agents that she forgot it was in her luggage. The TSA didn’t want to pursue charges, but because of the delay the woman missed her flight and had to wait until Monday to catch the next flight out, Reynolds said.
CHILD NEGLECT
REDWOOD STREET: A 3-year-old boy who was reportedly being watched by his 16-year-old cousin was called in twice last weekend as walking around the area. The first report was by a 26-year-old woman Friday morning who said she saw the boy walking near Gillette Avenue with no shoes and unsupervised. Officers found the boy and were approached by the 16-year-old who said she was looking for him. Department of Family Services was notified. Sunday morning, Wasson said a 33-year-old woman reported the boy wandering around Emerson Avenue. Officers were able to find the boy’s home and found the 16-year-old was responsible for watching him. They reached the boy’s grandmother and DFS was again notified.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
9400 BLOCK HIGHWAY 14-16: A 36-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office to report that a 33-year-old man hadn’t returned his car. The older man had lent his Nissan Murano to the younger man to drive for a few days. The younger man took the car on June 9 and was supposed to return it on June 11. It still has not been returned, Reynolds said, and the older man has not been able to reach the younger man. The investigation continues, and when the 33-year-old is contacted, he will be ticketed for unauthorized use.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
1800 BLOCK LIMECREEK AVENUE: A 26-year-old man was ticketed for animal nuisance after his two golden retrievers broke through a fence of a 32-year-old woman’s yard and killed a chicken. The 65-year-old chicken owner on Plumcreek Avenue will also be ticketed for failing to license her chickens. The 32-year-old woman called police Saturday morning to report that the chicken owned by a 65-year-old woman had crossed into her backyard. The two golden retrievers had then broken through her fence and killed the chicken, Wasson said. The 26-year-old dog owner was reached and brought the dogs back home. Officers found during the investigation that the 65-year-old had not licensed her chickens.
DEATH
NATIONAL 9 INN: A 69-year-old man was found dead in a motel room Saturday morning. Officers went to the motel following reports of an unresponsive man and the 69-year-old was pronounced dead, Wasson said. No foul play is suspected and the death is under investigation.
