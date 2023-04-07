DRUGS
GILLETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT: An 18-year-old man who went to the police department for a VIN inspection ended up getting arrested on a Campbell County warrant. He arrived Thursday afternoon, and when his name was run through the system, it turned out he had a warrant for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested on the warrant, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. In his pocket, officers found suspected marijuana wax, so he also was ticketed for possession of marijuana.
THEFT OF SERVICES
2100 BLOCK ROGERS ROAD: Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who didn’t pay his hotel bill Thursday afternoon. A 21-year-old employee at Baymont by Wyndham said the man had been staying at the hotel for three months. On Wednesday, he tried to pay for the last two months and his card was declined. When staff confronted him, the man left. Police tried to call the man, but both of his contact numbers were out of service. The loss to the hotel is $627.25, Marcus said. The investigation continues.
DOG BITE
200 BLOCK EAST LAKEWAY ROAD: A 22-year-old woman went to the emergency room after being bitten by a dog Thursday evening. Emergency room staff said the woman, an employee at Animal Medical Center, was bitten on the index finger. At this point it’s not known which dog bit the woman, and Animal Control will continue the investigation, Marcus said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 37-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the woman was pulled over after she was seen throwing a burning substance out her window. She was very drunk and officers found 4 grams of weed in the vehicle, Marcus said. She agreed to do sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI after performing poorly. She also was ticketed for a seatbelt violation, possession of a controlled substance and throwing a burning substance from a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.