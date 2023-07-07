INTOXICATION
200 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: A 43-year-old man was arrested for intoxication and interference after nearly getting into a fight Thursday morning. Police responded to a report of two drunken men arguing in a parking lot. They learned one man, 36, had armed himself with a tire iron and was threatening to hit the other man, 43. When they arrived, the 36-year-old had the tire iron, and they directed him to place it on the ground. He complied, but the other man picked it up. He too placed it on the ground after officers told him to. Police learned the 36-year-old armed himself with the tire iron after he heard the 43-year-old threatened to use a knife on a 64-year-old man, Police Sgt. Jay Johnson said. The 64-year-old said the 43-year-old was going crazy due to his drunkenness, and that they’d been hanging out for a while. The 64-year-old tried calling 911 after the 43-year-old refused to leave, and the 43-year-old took the phone and threw it across the room. The 43-year-old showed signs of being drunk, and he was arrested for intoxication and interference with an emergency call.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 59 AND FOURTH STREET: A 41-year-old man was arrested for drug possession Thursday morning. He was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon and was pulled over after a deputy saw him run a stop sign at Fourth Street and Gurley Avenue, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. A drug dog indicated on the car, and deputies found 0.63 grams of crystal meth. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in crystal form, and he also was ticketed for driving under suspension.
HIGHWAY 50: A 20-year-old man was arrested for drug possession Thursday afternoon. He was driving a Honda CR-V and was stopped about 15 miles south of Gillette for speeding 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. He had nicotine and a suspected THC vape. A deputy found 1.5 grams of marijuana in the car, and he was arrested for possession of marijuana and also ticketed for speeding, Matheny said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
3000 BLOCK HARDER DRIVE: Police are investigating damage that was done to a house while the homeowner was away. The homeowner, age unknown, told police that while she was gone from June 30 to Thursday, she allowed her niece, 15, and her niece’s 14-year-old friend to stay at the home to house-sit. When the woman returned, she found damage to the home. Police learned the teen girls allowed a 17-year-old boy to stay at the home for a few days without the homeowner’s permission. The boy was drunk and invited multiple people to the home, where they caused the damage. The teens did not call police because they did not want to get anyone in trouble, Johnson said. No one has been charged yet and the investigation continues.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
500 BLOCK NORTH COMMERCIAL DRIVE: A 42-year-old woman called police after she believed someone had entered her camper. She said she parked the camper on June 29, and when she went back to it on Thursday, she noticed that things had been moved around inside the camper. She said it appeared that someone had been sleeping in the camper. There was nothing missing, and nothing was damaged, Johnson said. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
THEFT
1000 BLOCK COUNTRY CLUB ROAD: A 44-year-old woman was trespassed from an apartment after being accused of stealing packages Thursday afternoon. The woman had been staying with a 63-year-old woman. The older woman said she’d been expecting packages in the mail and she was notified that the packages were delivered but they were not in the mailbox. She suspected the 44-year-old of taking the packages. The younger woman denied the allegations, but she was trespassed from the apartment, Johnson said.
