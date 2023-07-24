DRUGGED DRIVING
100 BLOCK SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance Sunday afternoon. He was seen slumped over in the driver’s seat of a Ford truck that was running. Police arrived and tried to wake him up, but he was unresponsive. After several unsuccessful attempts to wake him up, they broke out the back window of the truck, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. He eventually woke up, and when he got out of the truck, a small metal pipe with a white powder fell out. He denied the pipe was his, but admitted to snorting Xanax while in the truck. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. Police also found 2 grams of THC wax in the truck, so he also was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
200 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: A 62-year-old woman was arrested for domestic battery early Monday morning. A 64-year-old man said the woman punched him multiple times in the head and arm. He said she attacked him after she drank vodka, and that she also threw a drinking glass at him, breaking a lamp. The two had dated previously, Marcus said. A 22-year-old man witnessed the incident and corroborated the man’s story, and the woman was arrested for domestic battery and destruction of property.
3300 BLOCK CRESTLINE CIRCLE: Police are investigating a possible domestic incident that occurred Friday night. A 49-year-old man called police after seeing a 30-year-old woman outside in distress. She told officers that she got into a fight with her 40-year-old boyfriend after an argument about their relationship. She said he pinned her against a wall, and that she fell to the ground when he put his hands on her chest. She had markings on her collarbone and a fresh bruise on her left eyelid, Marcus said. Police have not yet contacted the boyfriend, and the investigation continues.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
300 BLOCK POTTER AVENUE: Two people were ticketed for reckless endangerment, along with a few other things, after shooting a gun early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report at 3 a.m. Sunday of a 69-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man shooting a gun. When they arrived, they spoke to the two, who were standing in a driveway and admitted to shooting a pistol into a pasture across the street. They were shooting in the direction of a hill, where an occupied trailer and camper were located, Marcus said, and a storage container was damaged. The two were ticketed for reckless endangerment, destruction of property, dangerous missiles and discharging a firearm within city limits.
TRAFFIC CRASH
MACKEY ROAD: An 18-year-old man driving a 2012 black Chevy Silverado, hit a cow elk at about 11:45 p.m. Friday east of Wright. The truck had front bumper damage but could still be driven. Deputies euthanized the elk that had two broken hind legs, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
CAM-PLEX: A 42-year-old Texas man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday evening. The man was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado and had parked in a handicap lot at Morningside Park, Matheny said. The man was called in as a REDDI report because he was swerving across the road and lot and had allegedly pulled over to vomit. The man denied drinking but failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
NATIONAL 9 INN: A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday night after he allegedly backed into another vehicle. He was driving a Ram when he backed into a 2014 Chrysler and drove away from the scene. Police later found him while he was parking at the 4500 block of Running W Drive. He was drunk and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests, and he also was charged with hit and run, probation violation and no insurance, Marcus said.
2100 BLOCK WESTOVER ROAD: A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday night. He was asleep in a 1994 Ford pickup while in the drive-thru of McDonald’s. He smelled of alcohol and had poor dexterity, and he admitted to having two beers before driving to McDonald’s to get food, Marcus said. He was arrested for DUI.
DRUGS
COUNTRY CLUB ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: Deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman early Saturday morning for drug possession after they saw alcohol containers in plain sight in her 2002 Gold Buick. A drug dog indicated on the car and deputies found a backpack with a silicone container that had 16.9 grams of THC wax, Matheny said.
ASSAULT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Charges are being pursued for assault on a detention officer — a felony charge — after a 38-year-old inmate threw human feces and urine at a detention officer Sunday afternoon, Matheny said.
THEFT
CAM-PLEX: A 61-year-old Utah woman reported two pairs of boots stolen from her shop at the trade show late Friday afternoon. The woman said that sometime between Thursday and Friday a pair of youth-sized Twisted X oiled saddle boots went missing that are valued at $105. Another pair of Circle G cowboy boots were taken but the suspect did replace the stolen pair of boots with their Tony Lama boots in the box, Matheny said. The value of the Circle G boots is $140 and there are no suspects.
STALKING
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: Police are investigating an alleged stalking and destruction of property. A 44-year-old woman said a 40-year-old man had sent her several unwanted emails, and she also claimed that he keyed her Chrysler on all sides, causing more than $1,000 in damage, Marcus said. Police have been unable to contact the man, and the investigation continues.
HIGHWAY 50: Deputies arrested a 51-year-old woman for a felony count of stalking Sunday afternoon. A 48-year-old woman had a stalking protection order against the woman and the 51-year-old, Tina Freed, violated the order by making multiple posts on Facebook directed toward the 48-year-old, Matheny said.
INTOXICATION
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 59-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Saturday night. He was reportedly yelling and screaming, but when he spoke with police, he agreed to quiet down. The officers left, but a short time later, a 20-year-old woman called to report the man was punching walls and yelling. They came back and arrested the man for intoxication, Marcus said.
INTERFERENCE
1000 BLOCK DESERT HILLS CIRCLE: A 46-year-old man was ticketed for interfering with an emergency call Saturday night. His girlfriend, 24, had called 911 multiple times to report that they were in a fight. The calls kept getting disconnected because the man kept taking the phone from her, Marcus said. Police responded, and they learned that the fight was not physical, but the man admitted to stopping his girlfriend from calling 911 several times, and he was ticketed.
WELFARE CHECK
HANNUM ROAD: Deputies checked on a woman Saturday afternoon who was reportedly yelling at a cucumber. They found the woman and spoke to her and she said she was in a great mood and was simply singing while walking through the neighborhood, Matheny said.
