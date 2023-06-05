ELUDING
BUTLER SPAETH ROAD AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 24-year-old man who drove his motorcycle away from deputies at speeds up to 107 mph was arrested Sunday night for suspended driving, reckless driving and eluding law enforcement. Deputies first saw the man driving 73 mph in a 35 mph zone near the intersection in a 2007 Harley Davidson. The man lost deputies but was later found near Warlow Drive and Hannum Road where he sped up to 107 mph in a 40 mph zone. He then stopped near Commercial Drive and told deputies he didn’t know why he fled, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Deputies arrested a 33-year-old woman for violating a protection order, driving under the influence of alcohol, using a vehicle without the owner’s permission and simple assault Saturday night. A 30-year-old woman reported that the woman came to the home and threw a drink at a 36-year-old man and tried getting past him before screaming about a cellphone. She fled the home in a white 2001 Chevy Impala without the owner’s permission and was later found. She also had allegedly been drinking all day and another 33-year-old woman at the home had a protection order against her, Reynolds said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
BOOT HILL: While conducting a bar check early Saturday morning, police spoke with a 33-year-old man, who said a 22-year-old man displayed his gun in a threatening manner while the two men were arguing. The 22-year-old left the bar before officers arrived, but his vehicle was still in the parking lot. A handgun and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle, and the investigation continues, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
2600 BLOCK WHITETAIL STREET: A 34-year-old man said someone tampered with his truck Friday night. He said the alarm to his 2019 Ford truck sounded three times in the middle of the night. When he went to check on the truck, which was parked by his home, he heard footsteps in the driveway. Saturday morning, he inspected the truck and discovered the skid plate covering the truck’s catalytic convertor appeared to be tampered with, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
700 BLOCK SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: A 63-year-old woman called police Friday afternoon to report that a trailer with political messaging painted on it was parked next to their home. The messaging made reference to the border wall between the United States and Mexico. No action was taken, Wasson said.
3900 BLOCK ARIEL AVENUE: A 17-year-old girl woke up early Saturday morning to the sound of two women yelling outside her apartment. The women were apparently looking for the girl’s mother, Wasson said. When the girl confronted them, one of the women pushed her. They left when the girl told them to. The girl reported the incident to police shortly before 3 a.m., and the investigation continues.
BREACH OF PEACE
4200 BLOCK WINDMILL DRIVE: Two men didn’t want to pursue charges against each other after getting into an argument at Cam-plex Sunday night. A 61-year-old man said a 63-year-old man threatened him, and in response he swung a rope, hitting the 63-year-old in the back. The older man said the younger man was the aggressor, and he had a bruise on his back. Both men asked that the other man not be charged, and no action was taken, Wasson said.
BOOT HILL: A 23-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace early Saturday morning. Officers saw a fight in the parking lot shortly after 2 a.m. A 23-year-old was trying to break the fight up, then started shoving a 29-year-old man. He continued to instigate a fight with the older man, and shouted profane language to provoke an assault, Wasson said. He was arrested for breach of peace.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 59: A gray pit bull died after it ran out of a ditch and in front of a 2019 Nissan Sentra Friday night about 14 miles north of Wright. The man said he wasn’t able to stop before hitting the dog, which also caused functional damage to the front of the car. Reynolds said damages are more than $1,000.
WAGON WHEEL DRIVE: A 40-year-old woman who swerved to avoid hitting an antelope in her 2019 Nissan Rogue ended up driving into a light pole in Wright. Reynolds said damages are more than $1,000.
SOUTHERN DRIVE AND WIND DANCE ROAD: A 19-year-old woman has more than $1,000 worth of damage to her silver 2018 Honda Accord, after she hit an antelope near the intersection Saturday morning. Reynolds said she was traveling about 50 mph when she hit the animal.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
RAWHIDE DRIVE: Six teens between the ages of 15 and 19 were ticketed by deputies for minor in consumption of alcohol early Saturday morning. A 70-year-old woman called to report teenagers running across her yard. When deputies arrived, Reynolds said they found the teens were having a party.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 59 AND CARLISLE STREET: Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol after seeing him driving the wrong way on the highway in a white Ford work van. The man smelled like alcohol and kept telling deputies he was “almost home.” At the jail, he had a blood alcohol content of 0.286%, Reynolds said.
DRUGS
NORTH HIGHWAY 14-16 AND GOLD DRIVE: A 53-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession early Saturday when he was stopped for expired registration on his gold 2009 Ford F-150. A drug dog indicated on the truck and the man admitted to having weed. Deputies found about 2.2 grams of marijuana, THC edibles and a THC vape cartridge, Reynolds said.
THEFT
ANTELOPE VALLEY STREET: More than $1,000 worth of items were stolen from a storage unit at the Ward Country Storage Complex in the last six weeks. When the unit owner went to check on the unit, the lock was missing and welding equipment, scaffolding, a CPAP machine and jewelry boxes were stolen. One glass-top table with chunks of silver valued at $600 is also missing, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
CUSTODY ISSUE
1100 BLOCK DESERT HILLS CIRCLE: A 22-year-old woman asked police to check up on her daughter, age 2, because the girl’s father, 22, picked her up and did not put her in a car seat Sunday afternoon. When police met with the father, they found that the girl was properly restrained. The woman called police again and wanted them to return the child to her. Officers could not as this is a civil issue, not a criminal matter, Wasson said. She called police a third time, reporting that the girl’s father had assaulted her the night before, but said she had no injuries and was not in pain. A report was taken for documentation.
