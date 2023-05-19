VICIOUS ANIMAL
100 BLOCK SIERRA CIRCLE: A 45-year-old woman who was ticketed for vicious animal ended up also getting arrested. Officers responded Thursday evening to a report of two brown pit bulls chasing kids through the neighborhood. When they arrived, the dogs were aggressive toward the officers, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus. A Taser was deployed on one dog that charged officers. The dogs then retreated. The owner, the 45-year-old woman, was able to capture the dogs, and they were taken to the Animal Shelter at her request. Later that night, officers learned she had a county warrant for eight counts of animal cruelty, and she was taken to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3600 BLOCK TABIANO ROAD: A 28-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery Thursday afternoon. Deputies received a report that the man punched a woman and ran away. When they arrived, they found the man nearby, and he was very drunk and could hardly stand on his own. He admitted that he got into an argument with his fiancee, a 34-year-old woman. He became angry and punched her in the face just below the nose, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. He was arrested for domestic battery.
6400 BLOCK STONE PLACE LOOP: Deputies are looking for a 40-year-old man who was involved in a domestic incident Thursday night. They responded to a home after a 911 hangup, and while they were on their way, they learned that a 37-year-old woman reported her husband, 40, had woken up drunk and pushed her around a little bit before heading for the gun safe. She has since left the home with her children. After speaking with the woman, deputies determined the man would be charged with domestic battery. Multiple attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful. If he is not contacted by 9:30 p.m. Friday, an arrest warrant will be sought, Matheny said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
4300 BLOCK BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: A woman was taken to the hospital after she was in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. A 29-year-old man was on a 2003 Yamaha when he lost traction in the gravel on the side of the road. He drove off the road and the motorcycle fell on its side, Marcus said. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, had a cut on the back of her head, and he had a bump on his head. Neither of them were wearing helmets. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injury. Damage is more than $1,000, and no one was ticketed.
3500 BLOCK TRITON AVENUE: A 30-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication Thursday night. A 29-year-old man told police the woman was drunk and destroying items in the home. When officers arrived, the woman showed signs of being drunk. The man provided video that showed the woman screaming and destroying objects in the home. While police were there, the man was grabbing his things so he could leave the home, and the woman was screaming and swearing at him. She eventually was taken to jail for intoxication, Marcus said.
DRUGS
NATIONAL 9 INN: Hotel staff called police after finding drugs and paraphernalia in a room Thursday afternoon. Officers found a used syringe and a keychain with 0.1 grams of meth, Marcus said. Police have a possible suspect who rented the room, but they have not contacted the suspect yet.
