TRESPASSING
NEPSTAD DRIVE: A 30-year-old man was arrested after entering a stranger’s home Thursday afternoon. A 39-year-old woman said an unknown man went into her house through an unlocked back door. He asked if he could lay down and he refused to leave. She said she and her 9-year-old daughter were frightened. He eventually left the home and deputies found him in an abandoned trailer nearby. The man said he had no place to go and claimed to know the woman, but she said this was not true. Deputies arrested him for criminal trespass. He had just been released from jail Wednesday after serving a lengthy sentence for burglary, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
BURGLARY
3900 BLOCK EAST COLLINS ROAD: A 60-year-old woman reported that items were stolen from her storage unit. She told police Thursday morning that on April 14, she went to pay her storage unit rent when she found that there was no lock on her unit. She reported CDs, DVDs, glassware, gardening supplies and Christmas decorations are missing. She is creating an itemized list of the missing items, and the value of these items is not yet known. The investigation continues. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said it’s “very possible” that this could be related to the storage unit thefts from the past couple of weeks.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
800 BLOCK SOUTH BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: Thousands of dollars in damage was done to the old Hillcrest Elementary School building. Thursday morning, police found that a back door on the west side of the building was propped open. Inside, there was damage to walls and musical instruments, and fire extinguishers were discharged. Damage is estimated between $3,000 and $4,000, and the time frame that this occurred is unknown. Police are waiting for video footage and the investigation continues.
1400 BLOCK CARMEL COURT: A 72-year-old man found damage to his vinyl fence Thursday morning. There were holes in the fence. The man had been in Arizona since December. Officers spoke to his neighbor, a 36-year-old man, who also had holes in his fence. He noticed the damage three to four weeks ago but doesn’t know when it happened. Estimated damage to the older man’s fence is $3,000, Wasson said.
DRUGS
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: A 54-year-old man was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the man’s home because he was having a medical issue. As officers were assisting EMS, they saw a meth pipe on the floor, Wasson said. The man was taken to the hospital. Police seized two meth pipes, other paraphernalia and a pill bottle with 1 gram of suspected meth from the home, and the man was ticketed for possession.
HIGHWAY 50: A 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana Thursday night. He called 911 because he was tired and his heart was beating out of control. Deputies found him at milepost 37 on Highway 50. He told them he was coming back from Las Vegas after spending a month there playing poker. He said that while he was in Las Vegas he used cocaine and marijuana heavily. He hadn’t done cocaine since leaving Las Vegas, but he’d last smoked weed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Matheny said. He also admitted to having about 3 grams of pot in the car. EMS checked him out at the scene. Deputies found less than 1 ounce of suspected weed in a grinder, a mason jar and a small tin. He was ticketed for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
