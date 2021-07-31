BOOT HILL: Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Boot Hill just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A bar employee said he saw a silver passenger car drive off while a man fired shots out of a window. Officers then found and stopped the car with two men inside, ages 29 and 25, and a 22-year-old woman. The investigation found that the 29-year-old shot 11 times from a 9 mm handgun into the air while in the passenger seat and that the woman had fought another woman that night prior to the incident. There were no injuries or damage reported. About 40 or 50 people were in the parking lot at the time. The 29-year-old was arrested for reckless endangering and for being a felon in possession of a gun and the woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant, said Police Sgt. Jason Marcus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.