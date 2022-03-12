The Gillette Police Department has seen an uptick in thefts from motor vehicle reports.
The best way of preventing your vehicle being entered is to lock your vehicle, said Detective Alan Stuber. The majority of the reports taken at the Gillette Police Department include vehicles that were left unlocked.
Another way of preventing your vehicle from being entered is stowing your personal items. Common items stolen from vehicles include cellphones, laptops/tablets, tools, car stereos, purses, loose change, guns and sunglasses.
Stuber advised people against leaving their possessions on the passenger seat, under the seats, or in the center console/passenger side glove box. Take extra precautions to avoid a criminal window shopping inside your car. Never give thieves a reason to break into your vehicle and steal your belongings, he said.
If people do fall victim, notify the Gillette Police Department as soon as possible. Be prepared by providing a detailed list of any missing items including make, model, serial number, color/ identifying features and the value of all items.
Lastly, report any and all incidents of theft from motor vehicles, even if there is no loss, evidence or suspect information. These reports help analyze crime patterns and develop strategies for reducing future incidents.
