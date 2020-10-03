Crime Stoppers needs help solving a destruction of property crime that happened at 6913 Daredevil Ave. on Sept. 20.
Two people wearing black hoodies were seen running from the address at about 11:30 p.m. and drove off in a black SUV. On the morning of Sept. 21, the front windshield of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was discovered shattered with the rock used in the incident found in front of the vehicle, resulting in $315 damage.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.
