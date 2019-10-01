Crime Stoppers needs help solving a hit-and-run that happened at Trinity Lutheran Church on the 1000 block of East 9th Street sometime between Friday evening and Sunday.
A suspect driving a 2002 to 2008 Ford Ranger hit a chain-link fence at the church and left the scene. The vehicle has damage to one of its front turn signals.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.
