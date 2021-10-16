Crime Stoppers needs your help. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, has been sweeping through the country and the Gillette area is not exempt.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is commonly mixed with other drugs. Fentanyl can easily cause respiratory distress and death. If you have information concerning Fentanyl in our community, please provide that information by calling or texting through the Crime Stoppers hot line at 307-228-4276. Callers can remain anonymous. Preventing Fentanyl exposure will saves lives.
