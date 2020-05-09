Crime Stoppers needs help in solving a destruction of property that occurred at Jack’s Liquor on East Second Street on or about March 20 when someone shattered the front door and front window of the business. The cost of replacing the door and window is estimated at $1,932.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or fill out the online form. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.
