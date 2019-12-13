Crime Stoppers needs help solving a series of Nov. 29 thefts when someone went through several vehicles parked near the South Shell station on the 10800 block of Highway 59. Cash and wallets were taken from the vehicles.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward. To receive the reward, they must provide contact information.
