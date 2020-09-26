Crime Stoppers seeks the public’s help in solving a recent theft that at Menards in Gillette.
An unknown male driving a white early 2000s model Nissan Altima stole a security system from inside the store. The security system is valued at about $400.
Pictured are security images of the suspect and vehicle.
If you have information that can solve this or any other crime, call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. You can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward. To receive the reward, you must provide contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.