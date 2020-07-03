Crime Stoppers needs help in solving a destruction of property crime that happened at Westover Park at 500 Overdale Drive.
Four boys were seen running from a port-a-potty in the park at about 10 p.m. June 11. Fireworks were put into the tank of the port-a-potty resulting in $1,200 damage.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward. To receive the reward, they must provide contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.