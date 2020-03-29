Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving a theft that happened sometime between Jan. 17 and Feb. 4.
Unknown suspects cut the lock off of a storage unit at 511 East Boxelder Road and stole more than $3,000 worth of hand and power tools, including a Rigid job box, a Radco air arc torch, 9-inch and 6-inch Milwaukee grinders, a 4-inch Porter Cable grinder, a 4-inch Metabo grinder, a Miller Infinity welding hood and lenses, Craftsman hand tools, various air tools and two Victor cutting torches.
If you have information that can solve this or any other crime, call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. You can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward. To receive a reward, you must provide contact information.
