The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball game:
23-26-27-28-66
Powerball:
- 11
Powerplay:
- 2x
Jackpot:
- $70 million
The News Record publishes winning lottery drawing numbers for the national Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries, and the statewide Cowboy Draw and Lucky for Life games.
Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday nights, and the winning numbers are published Wednesday and Sunday.
Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday nights, and the winning numbers are published Thursday and Sunday.
Cowboy Draw drawings are Monday and Thursday afternoon, and the winning numbers are published Tuesday and Friday.
