Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with snow showers. High 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.