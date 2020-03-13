The winning numbers in Thursday’s Cowboy Draw and Lucky For Life games:
Cowboy draw
5-13-14-21-37
Jackpot: $695,000
Lucky For Life
1-13-23-47-48
Lucky Ball:
- 11
Prize: $1,000 a day for life
Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 27F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 1:26 pm
