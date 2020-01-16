CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wyoming Lottery's "Cowboy Draw" game were:
08-15-19-24-27
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Updated: January 16, 2020 @ 11:43 pm
