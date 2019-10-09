Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers in the morning. High 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Record low temperatures expected. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.