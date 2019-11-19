CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wyoming Lottery's "Cowboy Draw" game were:
07-08-22-31-32
(seven, eight, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: November 19, 2019 @ 7:45 pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wyoming Lottery's "Cowboy Draw" game were:
07-08-22-31-32
(seven, eight, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.