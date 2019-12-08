Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.