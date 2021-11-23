CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wyoming Lottery's "Cowboy Draw" game were:
09-10-18-33-40
(nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 9:22 am
