Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.