The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions game:
3-25-30-54-70
Mega Ball:
- 9
Megaplier:
- 3x
Jackpot:
- $116 million
The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball game:
20-24-36-56-68
Powerball:
- 18
Powerplay:
- 2x
Jackpot: Not available
