The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Chad A. Bonsness and Wendy l. Bonsness Hicks
- Wendy Clements and Michael Clements
- Amber Schultz and Matthew Schultz
- Tyler Garrett Moss and Jennifer Ann Moss
- Liisaan Marie Cooper Maki and Dustin Cooper
- Alishia Ortega and Terry Ortega
- Joshua Vincent Hoem and Samantha Marie Hoem
- Sasha Marie McCamish Bushor and Donald Arthur McCamish
- Riki Lane Portwine Reeves and Kelley James Portwine
- Maria Fernanda Villegas Borunda Jaquez and Benjamin Villegas
